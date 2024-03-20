Sister Wives star Christine Brown defended “moving forward” and posting on social media while grieving the death of her son Robert Garrison Brown.

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. That’s never easier to say,” Christine, 51, told her followers in a lengthy video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, March 20. “I have to keep working because it’s what I understand. It’s what I know and it’s what I know I need to do. And for me working some of the time means posting on social media and those of you that have understood that it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward.”

The TLC personality thanked her followers for their support, telling them she was going to miss Garrison “every single day for the rest of our lives.”

“So we gotta just keep moving forward because otherwise, I would just want to stay in bed all day. And for me, working means posting. And so I’m going to keep doing that because that’s what I understand,” the Cooking With Just Christine star continued. She ended her touching message by urging her fans to reach out to the people they love.

“Let them know if you feel like calling somebody, you’ve got to call them and just reach out and can continue doing it,” the Sister Wife star signed off.

Garrison was 25 years old when he was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5.

Garrison’s mom, Janelle Brown, had been open about the support she received from her former sister wife in raising her six kids. In the early seasons of the series, Janelle assisted in supporting the family financially, while Christine handled a lot of the childcare. The pair remain close despite their respective splits from family patriarch, Kody Brown.

Despite Kody and Janelle’s estrangement, the exes came together in a joint statement to confirm the death of their son. “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the former couple — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The Browns came together to lay Garrison to rest on March 9, with Mykelti Brown admitting it was the first time she saw her entire family together “in years.”

“Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” she told her Patreon followers. She also revealed plans to honor his memory, which included a family reunion in Wyoming.