Robert Garrison Brown was a cat lover and is being honored by a Flagstaff, Arizona, animal shelter after his death. Fans flooded High Country Humane with donations in memory of the Sister Wives star and the shelter was overcome with gratitude.

“It has been heartwarming to see the donations in his name that continue to pour in,” the shelter wrote in a Wednesday, March 13, Instagram post, which was shared by Garrison’s mom, Janelle Brown, on her page. “Donations are totaled at nearly 13k and growing thanks to your support.”

High Country Humane noted that Garrison’s “unwavering love for cats was a heartfelt passion” and revealed that they would be naming their Cat Adoption Room in honor of him and his three felines.

“Garrison’s legacy is one of compassion, laughter, and unconditional love,” the statement continued. “His spirit lives on in every meow, in every cozy lap nap, and in the purring contentment of the cats he adored. Garrison showed us the purest form of love, teaching us that every cat deserves a chance at a loving home.”

Fans and loved ones were invited to share their favorite memories with Garrison. “Garrison, you may have left this world, but you will forever remain in our hearts, remembered for your kindness, your laugh, and your unwavering love for all cats,” the message concluded. “Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten.”

Garrison was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5. In his last Instagram post before his passing, he revealed that he had adopted his third cat on February 28.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Button,” Garrison shared. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.”

TLC fans got to know Garrison from his appearances on Sister Wives over the years. On several of the show’s most recent seasons, his estrangement from dad Kody Brown was a talked-about storyline, as the men became at odds amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Garrison and his brother Gabriel Brown did not want to follow the strict rules put in place by Kody, 55, and grew frustrated when he started spending most of his time with Robyn Brown and her kids instead of the rest of his family members.

Amid the tension, Janelle, 54, admittedly started worrying about how Garrison and Gabe, 22, were affected by having strained relationships with their father. “I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” she shared on an October 2023 episode of Sister Wives. “Gabriel feels everything very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.” A police report confirmed that Garrison was still estranged from Kody when he died.

Janelle and Kody split in December 2022 but released a joint statement to confirm their 25-year-old son’s death. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).