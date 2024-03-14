Sister Wives star Christine Brown remembered Robert Garrison Brown one week after his death in a new tribute post.

“I’ve been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines!” Christine, 51, wrote alongside an Instagram video that featured several throwback photos of Garrison throughout his childhood on Thursday, March 14. “He truly blessed our lives.”

The TLC personality concluded the caption with the hashtags “always missing you,” “tell your story” and “film negative.”

Garrison died from an apparent suicide at the age of 25 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed to In Touch on March 5. His parents, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, confirmed Garrison’s death just hours after TMZ broke the news of his passing.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Following Janelle and Kody’s confirmation, several of Garrison’s family members took to social media to pay tribute to the late reality star.

Christine posted her first tribute to Garrison on March 7, explaining he had a special bond with her daughter Truely. “Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” she captioned a video of the siblings putting flowerbed pieces together. “We’ll miss him forever.”

One week later, Christine thanked her fans and family for their support amid the difficult time. “We came home to this basket from David [Woolley]’s daughter, Raegan,” the TV personality captioned the clip on her Instagram Story. “I feel so blessed with all the love and support.”

“We love you guys! Enjoy this basket full of sunshine,” Christine’s stepdaughter wrote in a note that was accompanied by a basket filled with sweets.

Meanwhile, Janelle shared an update about how she’s doing by admitting she was “brought to tears” after fans donated to High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Garrison’s name. “It means so much,” the mother of six wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12. “The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

High Country Humane later announced that they earned nearly $13k in donations in Garrison’s honor on Wednesday, March 13.