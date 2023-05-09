Doing family things! Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé, David Woolley, enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with a trip to Disneyland.

The TLC personality, 51, accompanied by her youngest daughters, Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown, showed off photos as they ventured around sunny Anaheim, California.

“We’re so cool,” Christine captioned a selfie as she smiled alongside her future husband, with the amusement park’s iconic Matterhorn Bobsled attraction in the background.

Christine and David are clearly in good spirits as the trip comes nearly one month after the flames announced their engagement after two months of dating.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” Christine, 50, told People on April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

The mom of six added, “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Shortly after, In Touch confirmed the happy couple will be starting their lives together in a new home, as they purchased a $770,000, four-bedroom and two-a-half bathroom home in Lehi, Utah, just one month before announcing their engagement.

Christine and David went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day, about two weeks after the reality TV alum announced she was dating again.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” the Cooking With Just Christine star captioned their Instagram debut at the time. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine shares six kids — Ysabel, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Truely and Paedon — with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The longtime TLC personality first announced she was leaving the polygamous patriarch in a statement posted on Instagram in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the LuLaRoe retailer wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sister Wives alums enjoying their time at Disneyland!