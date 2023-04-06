Everything the ‘Sister Wives’ Cast Has Said About Christine Brown’s Relationship with David Woolley

Approved by the family? Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s family has shared their thoughts about her new boyfriend, David Woolley.

More than one year after Christine announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021, the TLC personality told fans that she was in an exclusive relationship in February 2023.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she told her fans in an Instagram video shared on February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

One week later, the mother of six revealed her new man’s identity via Instagram.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” she captioned photos of the couple on Valentine’s Day. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine and David are seemingly head over heels in love with each other and have gushed about their relationship several times on social media.

“Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures,” Christine captioned a photo of the pair on a trip together in March. “I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore.”

Her romance with David marks Christine’s first relationship since she ended her spiritual marriage to Kody after over 25 years. The former couple share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

It appears that David has met several of Christine’s family members, while he revealed that she has spent quality time with his daughter, Kati, and his grandsons.

“Had so much fun seeing my daughter and her boys for a short visit!” David captioned an Instagram post in April, which included a photo of him, Christine, Truely, Kati and her sons.

It appears that the two families already get along, as Mykelti took to the comments section to jokingly complain about not getting an invite to the gathering.

“Why didn’t I get the invite? Kati is awesome!!!” she wrote. “That’s okay I understand, it’s a 12 hour drive away from me.”

While Truely is Christine’s only child to appear in a photo with David, several of Christine’s family members have shared their thoughts on the situation. Keep scrolling to see what Christine’s family members have said about her relationship with David.