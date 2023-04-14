Christine Brown is happily engaged to David Woolley after the two went public with their romance just two months beforehand, and the Sister Wives star has the support from her friends and family.

“Hurray!!” Janelle Brown commented under her bestie’s social media announcement on Thursday, April 13.

Christine, 50, shared a snapshot of her and David sharing a sweet embrace while she flaunted her stunning diamond engagement ring.

“We’re engaged!” she announced via Instagram “David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said ‘YES’! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

Some of Christine’s children including Gwendlyn Brown and Paedon Brown “liked” their mom’s post in addition to Janelle’s daughter Savanah Brown.

For his part, David shared his own photo of him and the TLC personality.

“Everyday when I look at you, I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you,” Christine’s fiancé wrote. “You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.”

In response to the couple’s big news, countless Sister Wives fans congratulated the Cooking With Just Christine star. Even TLC shared the news via its verified Instagram account.

“The most exciting news! Sister Wives’ Christine Brown is engaged to beau David Woolley,” the network’s statement read. “Congratulations to the happy couple.”

Christine and David made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day just two weeks after the mother of six revealed that she was dating again following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. The former pair share children Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Truely and Ysabel.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Christine captioned an Instagram post on February 14. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Previously, viewers watched Christine and Kody’s dramatic split play out during season 17 of their reality TV series. However, the exes announced their separation in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Plexus ambassador captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Since leaving the businessman, Christine has gotten candid about the kind of relationship she was looking for. During an August 2022 interview with People, the reality star noted that she would “be a monogamist from here on out.”

“I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” she told the outlet at the time.

