Sister Wives star Christine Brown admitted that she struggled to date following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

Christine, 51, explained that she “never dated anybody” before her relationship with Kody, 54, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 12, episode of the reality show, which was shared by People on Thursday, November 9. She added that Kody was “the first boy I kissed and it was after we were married.”

“I think dating sounds like fun. It’s been frustrating,” Christine shared during a family dinner with her children. “But it’s not like I go out that much too. And how do I be public like that?”

Tony Padron, who’s married to Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti Brown, suggested she make a dating profile under a nickname so that the men she would talk to wouldn’t know her true identity. “You could vibe it out and then if you ever like someone enough, you could be like, ‘Oh by the way, that’s me over there.’ My name is Christine,” Tony, 29, added.

Aspyn Brown’s husband, Mitch Thompson, said he was “concerned about the type of people” Christine would meet online, adding that she should try a dating website like Farmers Only because she likes farmers.

After she explained in a confessional that she’s “not interested in casual hookups,” Christine told her family, “I like the idea of being in a romantic, loving relationship a lot. But, I also really like how my life is right now.”

Despite her hesitations, Christine’s family expressed their support and encouraged her to put herself out there.

“It is frightening. I’m entering the dating world at 50. Everyone comes with the past,” the Cooking With Just Christine host said in a confessional. “Everyone comes with a history and mine’s really complicated.”

Christine announced she ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

The TLC personality revealed she was dating again in February, before introducing fans to her boyfriend, David Woolley, on Valentine’s Day. Two months later, the couple announced their engagement in April and tied the knot on October 7.

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine told People following their nuptials in Moab, Utah.

David, 59, added that he and Christine wanted to go all out for their wedding. “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” he explained. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”