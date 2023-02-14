Love is in the air! Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley, referred to his new love as his “queen” in a sweet video.

“Car confessions, I have someone to introduce you to,” Christine, 50, excitedly shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 14, before turning to point the camera toward her beau.

“Hello, my queen,” the entrepreneur, 59, warmly responded as the TLC personality giggled before giving fans an update on the pair’s first Valentine’s Day together.

“We’re just having a lovely, lovely time,” Christine continued before pointing the camera back at her man. “Yes, we are,” David said before smiling.

Christine introduced fans to her new boyfriend on the loved-filled holiday, almost 15 months after announcing her split from Kody Brown.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she wrote alongside a carousel post of adorable moments taken between the two. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Prior to unveiling her relationship on social media, the Cooking With Just Christine star teased on multiple occasions that she was reigniting her love life following her November 2021 divorce.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she said during a “Car Confessions” segment on her Instagram Story. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

In January 2023, the mom of six joked about asking for advice on dating at 50. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell,” she captioned a photo wearing all-black. “Awkward. Dating online is crazy.”

David marks the TLC star’s first public relationship since ending her more than 25-year marriage to the polygamous patriarch.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The split was largely documented on season 17 of the long-running series and while a premiere date for season 18 of Sister Wives has yet to be confirmed, Christine revealed in November 2022 that she was “finally” filming at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Though David’s participation in the docuseries hasn’t been confirmed, fans noticed a film crew in the background of one of the photos she posted when introducing her new man to her social media followers.