Fun in the sun! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had something special in mind when he planned to surprise his daughter, Ariana Sky, treating her to an epic inflatable water park in his backyard on May 7. The MTV alum shared a video of the setup on his Instagram Stories, revealing he couldn’t wait to see the 2-year-old’s reaction.

Ronnie clearly went the extra mile with his thoughtful gesture. The play equipment featured a water slide, a ball pit and a bounce house. After seeing it in all its glory, Ariana handed him her pacifier, letting her dad know she was ready to give it a try.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The toddler spent most of her time in the ball pit, but she did enjoy the slide and bounce house briefly too. “Glad I got the three in one,” he joked. “[Ariana] is getting so big,” the doting daddy, 34, also gushed in another clip he shared.

On May 4, the reality star reunited with his baby girl after not seeing her for “months” and he couldn’t have been more thrilled about spending time with her. “Cranky as usual! Doesn’t miss a beat! Still love her,” he wrote on social media. “She’s mad at me, huh? Look at that face! She’s mad, mad that dad woke her up, she was sleeping!”

The TV personality continued to share heartwarming pics of them bonding, showing Ariana playing with her toys including a pink vacuum cleaner, a shopping cart full of goodies and her baby doll. Later that evening, he read her a bedtime story and she fell asleep. “I don’t think I’m moving anytime soon! Hold my calls,” he quipped.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Earlier this month, Ronnie negotiated a plea deal in his domestic violence case with Ariana’s mom, Jen Harley. Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest following their dispute in October 2019. Looking ahead, the star must maintain peaceful contact with his ex while coparenting.

Jen previously shared her hopes to be on “amicable” terms with her former flame while chatting exclusively with In Touch. “We’re obviously still going through a lot of legal stuff with the courts,” the real estate agent said.

It sounds like they’re making progress!