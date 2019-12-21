It can’t come soon enough. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed that “all” he wants for Christmas is to spend time with his 19-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, amid his restraining order drama with Jen Harley. The MTV star’s new post on Instagram Stories comes shortly after an update was given about his legal battle.

“Our investigation has initially shown that there are clear errors and mistakes in the charging documents. Some of these errors have been discussed with the Deputy City Attorney, and after further investigation, we expect significant amendments to the charges,” Ronnie’s attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine told Us Weekly on Friday, December 20.

Courtesy of Ronnie Magro Ortiz/Instagram

“The only thing that is apparent at this time is that Ronnie is a great father and he anxiously awaits being able to spend time with his daughter,” the attorneys continued. “We are hoping that the reunion occurs soon.”

Back in October, the tension between Ronnie, 34, and his on-again off-again girlfriend, Jen, reached a boiling point. The father of one was taken into custody on suspicion of felony and domestic violence and kidnapping following a heated dispute with his former flame. The next month, Jen and Ronnie both made an appearance in court.

On November 8, Jen, 32, was granted a temporary protective order against the TV personality. That same afternoon, Ronnie entered a plea of not guilty to all seven of the charges he is facing.

Jen Lowery / MEGA

A few days later, Jen reportedly said she began the process to remove the protective order so “[Ronnie] can see [Ariana] if he wants to.”

Since then, the turmoil between the exes has continued. Ronnie’s former flame recently accused him of abuse while sharing photos of her bruises that were allegedly from an altercation in October.

Afterwards, the Jersey Shore star seemingly responded to Jen’s allegations. “I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies,” he wrote.

“I am standing up for myself and my daughter and anyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week.”

Hopefully, it’s a happy holiday for all.