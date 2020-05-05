Together again. Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited with his daughter, Ariana Sky, after spending “months” apart. The proud dad, 34, shared tons of videos to Instagram on Monday, May 4, of their first day as a father-daughter duo once again.

“That seat looks so weird empty, I think I have to put something there,” the MTV personality teased on a photo of an empty car seat. In the following picture, the 2-year-old filled her spot, although she seemed a bit grumpy. “Cranky as usual! Doesn’t miss a beat! Still love her,” he wrote. “She’s mad at me, huh? Look at that face! She’s mad, mad that dad woke her up, she was sleeping!” Ronnie said in the clip as his little girl gave him the stink eye.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The reality star continued to document his special reunion with Ariana. He posted several videos to his Story of her playing with all of her toys, such as a pink vacuum cleaner, a shopping cart filled with goodies and, of course, her baby doll. Ronnie then showed the two reading books before bedtime, although it doesn’t look like Ariana made it to her room as she fell asleep in her daddy’s lap. “I don’t think I’m moving anytime soon! Hold my calls,” he joked.

Before the two could reunite, Ronnie was forbidden from contacting Ariana and his baby mama Jen Harley after she was issued a protection order against the father in November 2019. The drastic measure was a result of an altercation that transpired between the parents in October 2019. Ronnie was taken into police custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping and later pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jen exclusively told In Touch Ronnie wouldn’t be able to see Ariana until they “modify” their agreement in court.

On May 1, Ronnie negotiated a plea deal in his domestic violence case, In Touch confirmed. He pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, according to Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office. As a result, he must do 30 days of community service, 36 months of probation and pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, which helps families struggling with domestic violence, and complete a domestic violence course. Additionally, Ronnie must maintain peacefully contact with Jen and his daughter, which appeared to have led to their reunion.

Going forward, Jen hopes to have a civil relationship with Ronnie to coparent their daughter. She admitted she’s “ready for all of it to be over.”