Now that she is a parent three times over, Tori Roloff can add “Busy Mom-of-Three” to her résumé! But that’s not the only job title she’s held. In fact, the Little People, Big World star was a kindergarten teacher before she went on maternity leave, which definitely helped prepare her for motherhood.

“Bittersweet day!!! It was my last day with my kinders and to say I’ll miss them is an understatement,” she captioned a photo with her kiddos in April 2017. “I am so thankful to have had a group that was so easy and respectful. Saying goodbye to them was so hard, but I know we have such an amazing adventure ahead of us. Can’t wait to take baby Roloff back to school to introduce him to the kids he’s listened to the last 9 months!”

Since giving birth to Jackson Roloff in May 2017, Tori has become a stay-at-home mom, often sharing pictures and videos of her son on Instagram. During an interview with People shortly after welcoming baby J, Tori announced that she was taking a “gap year” to raise her son.

Her husband, Zach Roloff, noted at the time, “We knew we were leaving our previous life behind, but we were OK with that. We’re not doing things on our schedule anymore. We’re on Jackson time!” The former teacher has not returned to the world of education.

The adorable couple announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in May 2019, just one day after Mother’s Day. “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” she gushed. “We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Tori and Zach welcomed their daughter, Lilah, six months later in November 2019. After becoming a mama for a second time, she started a new business project that suited her parenting needs. Tori founded a professional photography studio called Tori Roloff Photography, and she works as a social media influencer. Plus, she and her husband helped run his parent’s pumpkin farm before Zach’s father, Matt Roloff, put the property up for sale in May 2022.

The Roloffs aren’t slowing down any time soon. Tori and Zach welcomed baby No. 3, son Josiah, in April 2022.

Being a mama is clearly Tori’s favorite job in the world … and we can’t say we blame her.