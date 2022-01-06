Little people, big slopes. Former Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, invested in a gorgeous Oregon cabin in Bend, Oregon for $750,000, In Touch can confirm through property records.

While the couple, who married in September 2014, are still looking for land to raise their family on, Jeremy, 31, and Audrey, 30, revealed they purchased a spacious “cabin in the woods.”

“We are hoping that by next summer, we will be able to invite YOU to come stay at this rad cabin in beautiful Sunriver!” Audrey revealed Sunday, January 2.

“We’ve had our pulse on the Bend area for a while because we spend so much time here,” Audrey wrote, alongside a selfie of her family in front of their new vacation home. “Over the summer we saw this place pop up and Jer immediately flew (since that’s his newest hobby) out there with a friend to go see it. Everything that comes on the market in central Oregon goes so fast.”

“This week was our first trip out here to stay as a family and it’s already proving to be a very special winter wonderland escape. I have a feeling we’ll be here a lot this winter,” she added.

The cabin is located just 20 minutes from Mt. Bachelor, a popular ski resort. It also boasts incredible amenities that most would wish for in a forever home, let alone one they plan to rent to vacationers.

The 2,961-square-foot abode, which was bought in September 2021 and sits on 0.5 acres, features three bedrooms, four bathrooms and is chock full of the comforts that make a house a home. Those comforts include a vaulted living area with exposed beams and a “knotty pine” ceiling, a sitting area with a dry bar, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new Kitchen Aid appliances, a sauna, hot tub and a fire pit, according to the home’s listing.

“We hope this cabin can be a place where our family and yours come to create memories, play in the river, explore the lakes, bike the trails, shred the mountain, and snuggle up by the fire while watching the snow fall,” Audrey wrote. “We’ve got some ideas for how we can design this space to be fun, connecting, and relaxing for families and we can’t wait to share/show you!”

Keep scrolling for some sneak peeks of the family’s vacation home.