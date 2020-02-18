She’s setting the record straight. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff responded to a fan who was critical of the deal she took when she accepted a buyout from her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, for her share of Roloff Farms.

Amy, 55, shared a photo of herself and her friend Lisa and invited fans to leave questions for them to answer during a Facebook live event on Sunday, February 23. “Lisa and I always have so much fun doing these and we love connecting with all of you this way 😊❤️,” she wrote. But instead of being open to connection, a fan got nasty in their reply.

“I think you got ripped off,” they began their comment. “Your half of the properties and houses [are] worth a lot more than the 650 thousand they say you got.” Amy calmly replied, “Remember I get half, not the full amount. We co-own the properties and I sold my half to Matt where he lives.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

This is far from the first time the Roloffs have addressed the farm buyout. On the season finale of the TLC series in June 2019, Amy had to decide whether to buy her ex-husband out of the family farm or accept an offer herself, and she ultimately chose to take the buyout. “I will be glad when it’s completely done and we part ways,” she said on the reality show.

But the outcome must have been a little unclear to viewers, because Matt, 58, took to Instagram on June 6 to explain further. “I have chosen to buy (and Amy has chosen to sell) me only one side of the farm at this time,” he wrote in a detailed Instagram caption. “Not the original farmstead … not the side with the pumpkin patch or her house … for now she is only selling me her partial share of ownership in the side (DW) that I live on.”

The reality star also clarified that the ex-couple would “jointly work to sell the side she lives on together. This may happen in the future, but it’s not happening yet.”

Since then, Amy has moved into a new house and seems very happy there. She appears to be content with how the buyout went, and that’s all that really matters in the end, right?

Perhaps the issue will be addressed again on the Little People, Big World season premiere on March 31. Stay tuned.