Nesting mode! Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff‘s pregnant wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, gave fans a first look at baby No. 1’s closet following the couple’s recent move.

“Can’t wait to use these,” Isabel, 25, captioned an Instagram Story video of luxury diapers on Monday, October 25. In another slide, where she showed off a set of diapers covered in owls, rocking horses, building blocks and bears, she wrote, “cutest.”

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

“Nesting aka organizing sooo much baby stuff,” the artist captioned a third video, which featured a pile of baby clothes, including what looks like a fuzzy brown bear outfit.

Isabel and Jacob, 24, are likely organizing a lot as the couple just moved into a new apartment, which Izzy announced on October 20. “Moving while 33 weeks [pregnant,] don’t say I’d [recommend] it. But I’m so ready to nest,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time.

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

While it is currently unknown where the young family has opted to move, some fans believe it is likely to be closer to Roloff Farms, as they have been on hand helping out during pumpkin season.

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

The couple previously lived in Bend, Oregon, which is just under a four-hour drive from the family farm. Prior to that, the young couple explored the country in their 1987 Westfalia van named Ruby.

Jacob and Isabel started dating in 2014 and became engaged in December 2017 during a romantic trip to Iceland. In September 2019, they had an intimate, rustic farmhouse wedding at Jacob’s family’s farm.

In July, the artist and her husband announced that they were expecting their firstborn on Instagram by sharing a photo of the couple holding Izzy’s already growing baby bump. They also confirmed that they were expecting a boy.

“Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say … We’re having a son,” Jacob wrote in his caption. Isabel, on her own post, wrote, “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December.”

Don’t expect to see Jacob and Isabel’s son on social media anytime soon, though. The couple have agreed that they will not be sharing photos of their child on their public accounts.

“It’s something we’re super passionate about,” Isabel wrote in the comment section of her Instagram post on September 30. “Who knows, maybe a few [pictures] here and there but never his face. He deserves his privacy.”