Next generation. Despite their divorce and ongoing family drama, Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and ex-husband Matt Roloff remain connected by their four adult children and their seven adorable grandchildren.

“This grandma is so blessed and loves getting to see baby Jackson all the time,” Amy shared via Facebook in August 2017 alongside a photo carrying her eldest grandchild, whose parents are Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff. “The farm is made for family and kids and now my kid’s kid. Very thankful.”

The former couple – who share twin sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff, daughter Molly Roloff and youngest son Jacob Roloff – haven’t often reunited since their 2016 divorce. However, they can often be seen attending parties for their grandchildren’s birthdays.

Amid a heated battle between Matt and his twin sons over the sale of their family farm in early 2022, the grandfather decided to put their differences aside to celebrate Jackson’s fifth birthday in May. The reality TV patriarch was seen in photos shared by Tori of her son’s airplane-themed celebration.

While some of the grandchildren, including Jackson and his siblings, Lilah and Josiah, have become celebrities in their own right through their parents’ social media accounts, fans rarely get a glimpse of their cousin Mateo, who was born to parents Jacob and wife Isabel Rock in December 2021.

“[Yes,] this is my beautiful wife. [Yes,] I am excited to be with her again. [Yes,] I cannot wait to meet my son. [Yes,] I am looking forward to the rest of my life [with my family],” Jacob shared via Instagram after announcing he and Isabel were expecting their first child together in September 2021. Shortly after their son’s birth, Isabel opened up about the couple’s decision to keep their child off of social media to protect his privacy.

“We knew before we had [Mateo] that we wanted to protect his privacy online. How that looks was always going to change, because you don’t know until you’re in it how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable sharing when [the] baby is really here,” Isabel responded to a fan’s question. “Ultimately, Jacob said from the beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed. So, now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about all seven of the Roloff grandchildren.