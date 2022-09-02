Where did the time go? Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff‘s eldest son, Jackson, started kindergarten on Wednesday, August 31, and his professional photographer mom made sure to capture adorable portraits of her new a grade schooler.

Jackson, 5, looked like he was thrilled and ready to go in his school outfit, consisting of a light blue button up shirt with a navy zip-front jacket featuring a large white heart embossed on the left chest. Khaki shorts and topsiders completed his look as Jackson posed proudly with his hands behind his back and a confident smile on his face as he was about to embark on his latest life milestone.

Tori was so moved by sending her child off to school for the first time. “My sweet baby j! You aren’t a baby anymore!! We are so stinking proud of our kindergartner!” she wrote in emotional caption tribute.

“This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself, and I love how he owns a room!” Tori told fans.

“He kept saying ‘today is all about me and going to kindergarten!’ It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy already (it’s only been 2 hours)!!!” she continued about how excited Jackson was to start his new journey though the educational system.

“I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy’s heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today!” she added, noting, “Love you, Jackson! Happy first day of kindergarten!”

Tori also shared a video from the morning of Jackson’s big day. He bounded out of bed and said how ready he was to start kindergarten. He looked so cute with a backpack with school supplies and a matching cloth lunch bag as he headed out of the house after breakfast to the family’s awaiting minivan.

His mom, dad and siblings were there to drive Jackson to his first day of school, as he sat in the back seat surrounded by sister Lilah, 2, and 4-month-old baby brother Josiah. When Tori asked her son what he was most looking forward to on his first day of kindergarten, he proved he’s still a kid by replying, “to play with Legos.”

All three of the siblings have achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism as their dad has. But that has never held any of the children back. “It’s so normal to us,” Tori told Us Weekly in May after Josiah’s birth. “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and … don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”