Coming together? Matt Roloff attended grandson Jackson Roloff’s 5th birthday party amid his ongoing feud with his son Zach Roloff.

Tori, 31, shared a variety of clips from her son’s aviator-themed party and Jackson’s grandpa could be seen in the background of one shot of him blowing out his birthday candles.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Family members in attendance for Jackson’s birthday also included aunt Audrey Roloff, uncle Jacob Roloff and aunt Isabel Rock.

It was only earlier this week that Zach, 32, publicly slammed his father after Matt, 60, shared the reason why he decided to put 16 acres of the Roloff family farm for sale, instead of passing it on or selling the portion to his adult children.

Announcing the sale on May 12, the patriarch of the Roloff family revealed his motivations on social media a week later why he chose to list the north side of the farm.

“My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point was just not meant to be,” the A Little Me author wrote on May 15. “My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale.”

The father of four continued, “Based on that, turning the big 60 in my cranky old body, the continuing maintenance/demands of the farm — the difficult decision was made so I could take steps toward my retirement goals.”

Calling it a “shocking new low of cowardice and manipulation,” Zach penned a long comment on his dad’s Instagram post.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” the father of three wrote. “Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK [sic].”

The heated farm negotiations are currently playing out on season 23 of Little People, Big World, and Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff revealed she wasn’t “surprised” over the father-son’s falling out over the farm.

“I don’t want to be put in the middle between the two of them, but I think it would have been nice for Zach to have gotten the farm,” the 57-year-old said in a scene that aired on the season premiere.

Amy discussed the issue in real-time with her friend Lisa Dixon during a livestream on her YouTube channel, “Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen,” on Friday, May 20.

She opened up about how it would “feel weird” knowing a “total stranger” will soon own the place where she raised her four kids. She also gave a dire warning about the future of her family’s years-long tradition of working together on Roloff Farms for their annual pumpkin season festivities. “I anticipate this will be the last one,” Amy said.