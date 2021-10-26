That’s a lot of pumpkins! Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff has amassed an impressive net worth after 22 seasons on the TLC show. What is his job now and how does he make money? Keep reading to find out!

The Oregon native’s net worth is estimated to be around $700,000, according to multiple outlets, including CheatSheet and The Sun. He seemingly makes the bulk of his wealth from his family’s reality show and is reportedly paid around $7,000 per episode.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

LPBW first premiered in March 2006 and followed Matt and Amy Roloff, who are both little people, and their life on their Oregon farm with their four kids, fraternal twins Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly and son Jacob.

Matt has diastrophic dysplasia, while Zach and his mother both have achondroplasia. The rest of the couple’s children are of average height.

After more than a decade, Zach is the last of his siblings who still regularly appears on the reality show. He and his wife, Tori Roloff, document their busy lives with son Jackson and daughter Lilah.

While his primary job appears to be as a television personality, Zach also makes money as one of the tour guides for the farm’s Golden Pass Private Tours, which cost $300 per ticket. Tori also brings in her own income as a photographer, star on LPBW and social media influencer.

However, the couple sparked rumors they were leaving the reality show when they announced they had moved from their Portland home to Washington in October. Tori assured fans they weren’t going anywhere.

“Are you guys still gonna be on the show??” a follower asked via Instagram to which Tori replied, “Yes!”

The mom of two also shared an additional update. “Still filming!” she wrote. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Their move came as a bit of a surprise considering Zach had always been vocal about wanting to eventually move to his family’s farm.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” he told his parents in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I. I know Jeremy’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

After the reality TV couple announced their move to a different state, a fan noted their disappointment. “Darn,” someone commented on Tori’s post, adding a crying emoji. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations.”

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” she assured.