The Roloff family of TLC’s Little People, Big World is quite active and adventurous, showcasing their many activities over the years on their show. Fans have seen them try everything from kayaking to wake surfing to motorcycling, but they especially love to swim!

A lot has changed for the Roloff family throughout the years on their reality show, which originally premiered in 2006. Zach Roloff married Tori Roloff in July 2015, and in the following years, the couple became parents to three children. The pair welcomed their son, Jackson in 2017, daughter Lilah Ray in 2019 and their third child, Josiah, in 2022. Zach’s twin brother Jeremy Roloff also has three kids of his own after marrying Audrey Roloff in 2014. The pair share daughter Ember born in 2017, Bode born in 2020 and their second son, Radley, born in 2021.

With the welcoming of the next generation of the Roloff family, fans have seen new story lines unfold as well as some that remain the same. One thing that hasn’t changed since the family started filming is their love for the outdoors. Although some members of the family no longer appear on the show, that doesn’t stop them all from spending time together and sharing updates with fans.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took their kids, daughter Ember and sons Bode and Radley, to Maui in April 2022, sharing tons of adorable photos from their trip.

“So, we are here because I won this trip,” Audrey shared via her Instagram Stories at the time, referencing the essential oils company that she works for. “I have actually won quite a few trips but have never been able to go because of the timing of babies or book launches or pandemics.”

The Oregon native’s vacation posts featured big smiles from the whole family as they swam and explored the island.

“We were very excited to finally be able to come to this one – especially since Maui has such a soft spot in our hearts,” the mother of three shared alongside a photo of a stunning Hawaiian sunset.

The mom of three is very active, sharing photos and videos to social media from her time wake surfing, swimming and kayaking. What’s more, she has a great figure to show for it! She previously shared a photo of her postpartum body only one hour after giving birth to youngest son Radley, whom she welcomed in November 2021.

“God made our bodies to do miraculous things like bringing life into the world,” she wrote at the time.

As for the rest of the Roloff clan, it seems they each have a favorite activity. While Amy enjoys motorcycling with her husband, Chris Marek, Tori loves to spend her time swimming with her kids.

Keep scrolling to see the Roloff family’s swimsuit photos through the years.