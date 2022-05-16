‘LPBW’ Alum Audrey Roloff Looks Great in a Swimsuit! See Her Best Bikini Photos

A swimsuit mama! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff enjoys going on beach vacations with husband Jeremy Roloff and their three kids, daughter Ember, son Bode and son Radley Knight. She has shared tons of photos through the years of her and her family enjoying their time seaside.

The Oregon native has every right to love swimsuits — she has a great figure! Only one hour after giving birth to youngest son Radley on November 9, 2021, Audrey took to Instagram to share her post-partum body.

“God made our bodies to do miraculous things like bringing life into the world,” she wrote at the time.

Jeremy, for his part, shared photos of himself and his wife posing with their baby boy, telling Audrey that he was “completely amazed” by her strength.

Radley’s birth was particularly remarkable because he was born “en caul,” the couple revealed at the time. An en caul birth is a rare occurrence in which a baby is born while still inside an intact amniotic sac — and it only occurs in 1 in 80,000 births, according to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

“We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony,’” Audrey shared about the birth. “And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Fans were not surprised by the news of Audrey and Jeremy’s growing family, as the pair have been open in the past about wanting a big family of their own.

“We’d like to have more kids,” Jeremy previously told In Touch in 2019 about their family planning, calling “five [kids] a big family.”

“Yeah, we’ve always wanted to have a big family,” Audrey added. “We definitely want to have more kids. We’ll take them one at a time, but we are totally on board. Lord willing … We don’t want to put a number on it. But we’ll take them one at a time.”

