Family weekend! Little People Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are apparently taking their kids on a trip two weeks after their son Jackson had surgery.

Zach, 31, shared a sweet video of Jackson, 4, to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 12. In the brief clip, the toddler sat in the window seat of an airplane, curiously looking out the window as they took off.

The father of two also shared a quick clip of Tori, 30, sitting in another seat alongside their daughter, Lilah Ray.

The family, who is also expecting a third child, went through a difficult time recently when Jackson underwent surgery to “correct the bowing in his legs,” Tori revealed on November 30 via Instagram. The post featured a picture of the child sleeping under a blanket, with his “pal bunny” stuffed animal by his side.

“This kid time and time again blows us away,” the TLC star wrote in her caption. “He was so brave and confident. He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctor and nurses and was whelped away without worry.”

Courtesy of Zach Roloff/Instagram

The mother of two then explained how her son’s procedure was “one of the hardest days” she has ever experienced.

“Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” Tori wrote. “However, we are trusting his doctors and our old that this was the best decision for him.”

Sister-in-law Audrey Roloff even congratulated her nephew for his strength. “Love you Jackson,” she wrote in a comment under Tori’s Instagram post. “So brave!”

Just two days later, Zach and Tori brought their kids to the Winter Wonderland Portland light show. She gave her followers a glimpse through her Instagram Stories into the 250 light set pieces that were placed across the Portland International Raceway.

“Such a fun tradition,” the reality TV star captioned one Story on December 2.

That day, Tori also applauded her son for his resiliency when she shared a video of Jackson using a walker.

“This kid is absolutely killin’ it. I am so proud,” the soon-to-be mother of three wrote via Instagram Stories.

Tori then explained to viewers that her son’s operation was the “less invasive” one and therefore “easier all around on baby J.”

“For those who will notice: the surgery was to help straighten his legs over time.” she wrote in a video. “So we won’t see a difference for a while but he is so resilient and is taking it all like a champ.”