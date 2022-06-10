Hot mom summer! Little People, Big World’s Isabel Rock stunned in a swimsuit just six months after giving birth to her son, Matteo, with husband Jacob Roloff.

Isabel, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 9, to share a snap of herself near a pool in Arizona. The mother of one stunned in a black swimsuit, which she paired with a white sun hat.

She candidly revealed her feelings about sharing the photo just six months after giving birth. “Initially upon seeing this photo of myself, I thought, ‘dang I look good!’ Which is surprising because I NEVER thought I would like a bikini photo of me,” Isabel wrote. “Then my inner critic said awful, mean things and I vowed this would never see the light of day. Well, this is me giving the middle finger to my inner critic 🙂 I feel good. I look good. I am so much more than just my body.”

“Posting this to normalize the fact that we don’t have to necessarily like where our bodies are at, we can want to change, but we can still show up and work on loving ourselves out loud and boldly — like we do others,” she continued. “It’s hot mom summer y’all.”

Courtesy of Isabel Roloff/Instagram

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Isabel for embracing her postpartum body. “You are really beautiful and I’m so glad you didn’t listen to that inner critic!” one person wrote. Another added, “You look fantastic!! I’m so glad so many amazing people are trying to change the way we see ourselves, I’m trying and it’s tough but I’m better than I used to be.”

Isabel shared the photo after welcoming Matteo on December 6, 2021. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.” she wrote via Instagram on December 11, while telling her followers in her caption that the birth process “didn’t go as planned.”

The Oregon native has kept fans up-to-date about her pregnancy journey, including how Mateo had to spend time in the NICU after his birth.

Isabel – who married Jacob, 25, in 2019 – also revealed the inspiration behind the baby’s name. “Truthfully, I just fell in love with the name Mateo many years ago,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of a Christmas ornament with their son’s name on it. “I always liked how it flows no matter who is pronouncing it. One day, I told Jacob I loved the name for a future son, and he said he loved it, too.”

She explained that the moniker “also happens to honor Jacob’s dad, since it is the Spanish version of the name Matthew.” Isabel added, “We looked it up and found out the name Mateo means, ‘God’s gift’ or ‘gift from God.’ Which is incredibly fitting for our boy, who is a gift to so many in so many ways.”