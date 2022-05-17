A happy family! Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are parents to their three adorable kids — Ember, Bode and Radley. Learn about their family below!

Who Are Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s Kids?

Jeremy and Audrey started dating in 2012 and walked down the aisle two years later in September 2014. The pair, who had always talked about their excitement to have a family, welcomed their first child, daughter Ember Jean, in September 2017. Audrey gave birth to baby No. 2, son Bode Knight, in January 2020. They expanded their brood yet again in November 2021 with the arrival of their son Radley Knight.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

What Is the Meaning of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s Kids’ Names?

The TLC couple’s kids all have very unique names, and the parents have explained the careful consideration they took for each child’s moniker.

For their daughter, Audrey revealed that fire played a significant role in her and Jeremy’s relationship, as they would sit by a bonfire and discuss their hopes of having a family together. She also described fire embers as “glowing, enduring … loyal,” just like her little girl.

As for Ember’s middle name, Jean is the main character in the couple’s “favorite book,” A Severe Mercy. “It was the book that encouraged Jeremy to patiently and persistently pursue me,” Audrey previously explained via Instagram. “We read it together when we were dating. We’ve read it every year since. Jeremy is going on seven times this year!”

Bode’s name has a layered meaning. Besides being defined as “messenger,” it’s also a play on Audrey’s maiden name.

“We pray for our Bode to be a messenger of the gospel. That his life would be a message of hope, truth and love to many,” the proud mama explained on Instagram. “His name is a nod to my maiden name ‘Botti’ pronounced ‘bo-tee,’ as a way to honor my side of the family. His middle name ‘James’ is a family name on the Roloff side. Jeremy, his dad, his grandpa and his great grandpa all have the middle name James.”

Perhaps most unique, their son Radley’s name is of English origin and means “red meadow” while Knight is a name that typically means “warrior,” according to Babynames.com.

Will Jeremy and Audrey Have More Kids?

While the Creative Love authors have their hands full with three little ones, Audrey previously told Us Weekly that she and Jeremey “always said we wanted to have a big family.” Considering Jeremy has three siblings and Audrey is one of three children, it’s possible the duo may have more little ones down the road.

Being a busy mom, Audrey admitted she learned a lot about “grace” through motherhood. “I can be pretty hard on myself, and motherhood is teaching me to give myself grace in the moments when I feel unequipped, ill prepared, or like I don’t measure up,” she divulged in a lengthy message via Instagram. “On the days when I discover I haven’t been doing something that everyone else seems to be doing, grace. When my ideals don’t fit to reality, grace. When I’m overwhelmed by all the conflicting research on the hot button issues, grace.”