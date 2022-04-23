LPBW’s Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Soak Up the Sun with Kids During Family Hawaiian Vacation

Soaking up the rays! Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff is enjoying some fun in the sun with his family while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii.

“So, we are here because I won this trip,” Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 22, referencing the essential oils company that she works for. “I have actually won quite a few trips but have never been able to go because of timing of babies or book launches or pandemics.”

“We were very excited to finally be able to come to this one – especially since Maui has such a soft spot in our hearts,” the mother of three, 30, shared over a photo of a stunning Hawaiian sunset.

Audrey went on to give a glimpse into what vacationing with three tiny tots in tow looks like. As she panned through the family’s hotel room, fans could see the utter chaos of a pack and play set up between two queen beds, two strollers blocking the walkway – one of which was occupied by a sleeping baby – and endless laundry and vacation essentials strewed about. “Warning … content may cause stress,” the “Beating 50 Percent” podcast host joked.

Despite the struggle of traveling with three children under the age of four, the couple – who share 4-year-old daughter Ember, and sons Bode, 15 months, and 5-month-old Radley – appear to be living their best lives in the tropics.

Jeremy, 31, and Audrey have opted for a more private life since announcing they would not be returning to their family’s TLC reality show in 2018.

“The time has come,” Amy and Matt Roloff’s son wrote via Instagram at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last.”

“It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along this ride,” Jeremy said, adding that the idea of leaving first crossed his mind when Audrey was pregnant with their first child in 2017.

Scroll down to get a glimpse at the adorable family’s holiday in the tropics!