They’re back! Following rumors that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga might not return to Real Housewives of New Jersey, season 14 will have many familiar faces. Keep scrolling to find out the cast, learn about the new season and more.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Season 14 of ‘RHONJ’?

Despite speculation that Teresa and Melissa might be fired amid their ongoing feud, People reported that the sisters-in-law have both been made return offers for the upcoming season.

In addition to Teresa and Melissa, the rest of the season 13 stars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral will also return.

Meanwhile, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler will continue to appear on the Bravo show as guests.

No contracts have been signed, while filming isn’t expected to start until August, according to reports.

Will Season 14 of ‘RHONJ’ Feature New Cast Members?

It is not clear if the upcoming season will feature new cast members.

When Does Season 14 of ‘RHONJ’ Premiere?

The premiere date for season 14 hasn’t been announced.

Why Are ‘RHONJ’ Stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Feuding?

While the women have had drama for years, their latest feud began when Teresa fueled rumors that Melissa cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga, who happens to be the Standing Strong author’s brother.

Joe and Melissa have denied that there was infidelity in their marriage, while they chose to skip Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022 due to the feud.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” the “On Display” podcast host told Us Weekly in August 2022, seemingly referring to the affair rumors.

The drama wasn’t just between Melissa, Joe and Teresa. In May, Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed that her aunt blocked her on Instagram while appearing on her mother’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

After Gia appeared on the podcast, a source exclusively told In Touch that Melissa and Joe are “desperately trying to stir up any drama so they can stay on Bravo.”

“For a 40+ year old woman to be starting feuds with little girls on social media screams desperation and pettiness,” the insider added.

What Have Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Said About Quitting ‘RHONJ’?

Rumors that Teresa and Melissa wanted to quit the show began during the season 13 reunion. Teresa argued that Melissa’s “whole storyline” was about their feud, while Melissa claimed that Teresa’s “whole storyline is talking about your brother in every scene!”

Teresa then states she’s provided several storylines for the show, including going to jail following her fraud arrest.

Both reality stars have shut down rumors they planned to quit RHONJ.

Teresa broke her silence regarding the speculation while talking to E! News in May.

“That’s not true,” the TV personality said in response to the rumors she’s quitting. “Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere.”

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Melissa addressed speculation that she wanted her own spinoff amid the feud.

“I actually don’t want a spinoff – I like it where I am,” Melissa told fans via Instagram in June.

One month earlier, the mother of three responded to rumors she wanted to quit the show.

“I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” she stated during a May episode of her “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”