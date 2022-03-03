Setting the record straight! Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider responds to plastic surgery speculation in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“Actually, it’s so funny because people say on social media, I’m very open. Yeah. The only plastic surgery I’ve ever had is on my body. I had the mommy makeover, but I’ve never touched my face,” the reality star, 45, explains. “So I injected my lips a little bit. OK. And I get Botox, but I have never done anything else to my face. My nose is my nose. My eyebrows are my eyebrows. I’ve never had a facelift, I don’t do anything.”

“So for me, It’s kind of like when people say that I’m like, I, I never did anything. I did learn how to contour, you know, I did get better extensions, you know?”

When asked if the former lawyer would get any other procedures done, she says, “I think I would love, I, I don’t think I would do anything, but I would love a little bit of a point to your chin. And I think eventually I would love to just lift the whole thing up. You see how much better that looks. So in interviews, I could just sit like this.”

This isn’t the first time the TV personality has opened up about the procedures she’s had done. She previously discussed details of her tummy tuck, breast implants, lip filler and Botox on the Domenick Nati Show. “On my body, after I had my second set of twins, I had what’s called a diastasis where my abdominal muscles were like, torn apart and it looked like I was six months pregnant all the time,” Jackie shared. “So I had a tummy tuck to prepare that and I got boobs put in while I had it because I did breast-feed all four of my children.”

Jackie currently appears on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The freelance writer is on her third season of the show, having joined the cast on season nine. Jackie’s story line on this season shows her struggles with eating disorders and delves into her loyalty to her friendship with costar Jennifer Aydin, whom she was formerly at odds with, and her new feud with Dolores Catania, a close friend of both Jennifer and Teresa Guidice.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Good Housekeeping writer married businessman Evan Goldschneider in 2006. The pair’s loving relationship has been filmed on the show, despite them being exposed to false cheating rumors started about Evan by other fellow castmates. The duo shares two sets of twins, Jonas and Adin, 13, and Hudson and Alexis, 11.

“We had to explain to them what they might hear, what happened on the show, and we had to assure them that none of it was true,” Jackie revealed to In Touch, referring to her kids hearing about the rumors. “I didn’t want them thinking anything about their father. I didn’t want anyone taking these rumors and running with it as a way of teasing the kids. I also didn’t want them to worry.”