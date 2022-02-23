Where they stand! Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas have been experiencing many ups and downs during season 12, including combatting cheating rumors. Many fans are wondering: are they still together or engaged?

It appears the Bravo couple is still together, despite some on-screen drama. The pair gushed over each other for Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine, you take my breath away [every] single day,” the Standing Strong author, 49, captioned a large slideshow of photos with Luis, 46, on the Hallmark holiday.

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

For his part, he said he was “eternally grateful” for his bride-to-be in his own sappy post, adding that he loved her “to the moon and back.” The Bravolebrity was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 to 2019, and they share four daughters — Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana.

While Teresa and Luis, who got engaged in October 2021, seem happier than ever on social media, their relationship was a topic of conversation amid their costars on the February 22 episode of RHONJ.

Luis was supposed to join the group at the Jersey Shore, but he kept delaying his arrival. Eventually, a producer told Teresa that her man was concerned he would have to answer questions about his past suspicious behavior.

The entrepreneur was previously accused of being “sex-obsessed” by his exes. Luis raised eyebrows again in June 2021 when a video began circulating online that showed him begging for forgiveness from a mystery woman while a group of shirtless men stood behind him.

While the RHONJ cast definitely has questions for Luis, they are treading lightly for the sake of their pal. Melissa Gorga claimed that Teresa texted her to do “the right thing” and “back up [her] boyfriend.”

“Teresa’s no dummy,” Melissa said during a confessional. “Even if we don’t talk about Louie to her face, she must realize that everyone’s talking and she basically just told us all, ‘You better shut up.’”

That being said, Teresa seems to have full trust in Luis and even revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February that they don’t plan on signing a prenuptial agreement before getting married.

“Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup?” host Andy Cohen asked. “Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup to protect what she has and to protect what he has?”

Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, quickly came to her mom’s defense by saying, “My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding. … I don’t know I think my mom, she’s so high up that she’s not gonna want to take anything from him, and I think he would never want to take from her.”