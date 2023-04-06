It’s the good life! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania may live in her own stunning home, but her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell’s house is absolute paradise.

The couple gave Bravo viewers a full look inside the entrepreneur’s abode during an April 2023 episode of RHONJ. Dolores hosted a meetup at her beau’s house with Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Fessler, Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider, and her costars were enthralled with the home’s decor, architecture and views.

While Jennifer called Paul’s abode “gorgeous” and a “beautiful place,” Rachel called it “incredible” and joked, “I feel so rich in this house.” However, Jennifer F. truly said it all.

“Where am I? The Taj Mahal? Wow,” the F Major shoe brand founder said, before joking to Dolores, “If Paulie would look at me twice, I would dump your ass. I’d be like, ‘Dolores who?’”

During her separate interview on the show, Jennifer explained that while she was “trying not to be jealous of Dolores,” she was still intrigued by Paul’s home’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” vibe.

“Like, I’m becoming desperate to find the red room,” she added.

Melissa also admitted that she was “obsessed” with Paul’s immaculate place.

Fans were taken aback at the sight of the businessman’s home, which features a modern kitchen with an extensive island perfect for cooking, a contemporary living room with guitars and other personal decor adorned around the room and a patio with a picturesque dining area.

Although Dolores’ man is clearly living the high life, the pair don’t base their romance off of materialism. In February 2023, the business owner described Paul during an exclusive interview with Life & Style, emphasizing that he is “such a special man.”

“Besides his dashing good looks, Paul has a heart of gold and a truly intelligent and witty way about him,” the Bravolebrity explained. “Since the beginning of our relationship, he has taken such a direct role in my life, always looking out for me and my family’s best interest, no matter how busy he may be with his endeavors. I consider myself very lucky to have met him and am really enjoying our time together.”

In terms of a “long-term future,” Dolores can see her and Paul’s love going the distance, with the possibility of getting married later in life.

“Whenever you look to take that next step, there are so many nuances and factors that need to be taken into consideration,” she added. “We are loving our time together and know that if it’s meant to be, we will get there, organically.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos inside Paul’s stunning home!