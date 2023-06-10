RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Has a Long History of Financial Issues: Timeline

‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Had Financial Issues Long Before Prison Stint: Timeline of Her Money Woes

Rough road. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has had a long history of financial issues which began years before her and ex-husband Joe Giudice’s 2009 bankruptcy filing.

The former couple famously filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2009, claiming to owe creditors more than $10 million. FIling for bankruptcy didn’t solve their money woes, however. Nearly four years later, the couple were indicted on 39 charges including bank fraud, wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud. The New Jersey-based couple allegedly conspired to defraud lenders to illegally obtain mortgages. They were also allegedly hiding assets and income during their 2009 bankruptcy.

“Today is a most difficult day for our family,” Teresa said in a statement at the time. “I support Joe and, as a wonderful husband and father, I know he wants only the best for our lovely daughters and me. I am committed to my family and intend to maintain our lives in the best way possible, which includes continuing my career. As a result, I am hopeful that we will resolve this matter with the Government as quickly as possible.”

After pleading guilty to multiple charges in March 2014, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison, while Joe received a 41-month sentence. As they were still married at the time, the couple were allowed to serve their sentences consecutively in order to continue to raise their children.

“I fully take responsibility for my actions,” Teresa read from a letter in court, per the New Jersey Record. “I deeply love my family … My four daughters are my life.”

The mother of four – who shares daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella with her ex – reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, in January 2015, and was released just before Christmas to finish out her sentence on house arrest.

In the years since her time in prison, Teresa divorced Joe following his release from prison and subsequent deportation. She moved on with businessman Luis Ruelas, and the two tied the knot in August 2022.

Despite starting anew, the Bravolebrity’s financial troubles have continued to pile up as she was hit with her latest in a series of federal liens in April 2023.

As In Touch previously confirmed, Teresa was handed a new $17,000 lien for 2020 and 2021 tax years from the Morris County New Jersey jurisdiction on April 19. The most recent lien is among a long list of filings, as the full amount owed by the reality TV star totals more than $1 million.

“Ms. Giudice has been aware of her tax obligations for years and makes significant timely monthly payments towards her outstanding tax liabilities,” Teresa’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr, told Page Six on June 1. “[She] will continue to do so until those liabilities do not exist.”

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Teresa’s financial woes.