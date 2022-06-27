Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has shared so much of her life with cameras over the years and doesn’t shy away from sharing what cosmetic procedures she’s had.

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” the Bravo star revealed while appearing as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo in November 2019.

“So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing,” Teresa added, referring to Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, a New York City doctor known as “The Rhinoplasty Specialist.”

“After I got it done, I didn’t feel pain whatsoever,” she added.

The Paterson, New Jersey, native went to the same plastic surgeon as her daughter Gia Giudice, who was 19 years old when she got her nose job.

“Yes I’m swollen. I’m absolutely in love with it,” Gia captioned a photo of her rhinoplasty in July 2020. “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Teresa also revealed that her fiancé Luis Ruelas supported her decision to get a nose job, saying, “I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ‘Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it.’”

As for her choice to allow her daughters to undergo cosmetic procedures, the Bravo star shared that she was fine with them enhancing their appearance after a certain age. “I’m all about plastic surgery, but not [for] teenagers,” she said during the expo.

She continued, “I wouldn’t let Gia do anything for a while. I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?!”

“I do believe in it if you are not happy with yourself and you want to do plastic surgery, I think you should because after you do, it does make you feel better,” the fitness competitor added.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Teresa’s plastic surgery transformation.