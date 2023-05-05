Not all love. Melissa Gorga’s social media feud with her niece Gia Giudice has intensified, with a source exclusively telling In Touch that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star ​possibly has an ulterior motive for the drama.

“Melissa and Joe [Gorga] are just desperately trying to stir up any drama so they can stay on Bravo,” an insider tells In Touch about Melissa, 44, and her husband, 44. “For a 40+ year old woman to be starting feuds with little girls on social media screams desperation and pettiness.”

Meanwhile, an additional source close to production tells In Touch that casting “decisions on next season have not been made,” though the ongoing drama between the Grogas and the Giudices has become a staple on the Bravo show throughout the seasons.

Gia, 22, addressed the drama while appearing on the Wednesday, May 3, episode of her mother Teresa Giudice’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches.”

“She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account,” Gia said about Melissa.

The reality star went on to call the situation “weird” before she revealed how she learned that her aunt blocked her social media accounts. “One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her,” Gia recalled.

She shared that Melissa blocked her amid family drama between Melissa, Joe and Teresa, 50. While the family members’ problems have become a staple on the reality show, their feud reached a new level during the current season 13.

Teresa has been involved in spreading rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe. As the affair speculation continued to swirl, Teresa and Melissa’s drama continued to get worse when the longtime RHONJ star excluded her sister-in-law from her bridal party. Following the snub, Joe and Melissa ultimately skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas’ in August 2022.

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” an insider told Us Weekly after the wedding ceremony.

The source added that “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.” They also shared that the mother of four has continued “to attack Melissa, and Joe isn’t standing for it anymore.”

While the wedding episode hasn’t aired yet, fans have been given a glimpse into the drama with teaser clips.

“How can I celebrate someone else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?” Melissa asked during the RHONJ midseason 13 trailer. Meanwhile, Teresa was seen crying when asked if Joe was going to attend the wedding.