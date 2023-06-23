Setting the record straight. Melissa Gorga shut down rumors that she wants a Real Housewives of New Jersey spinoff for herself.

RealityBlurb took to Instagram on Thursday, June 22, to share a post stating that Melissa, 44, and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice are hoping to get their own spinoff shows amid their longtime feud.

“I actually don’t want a spinoff – I like it where I am,” Melissa wrote in the comments section.

While the season 14 cast has not yet been confirmed, the Bravo star previously revealed that she has no plans to leave the franchise.

“I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” Melissa stated during a May episode of her “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

Fans have wondered if the Love Italian Style author is ready to leave the show after her feud with Teresa, 51, hit an all time high during season 13.

The latest drama began when Teresa fueled rumors that Melissa cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga, who happens to be the mother of four’s brother.

The couple has vehemently denied that there has been infidelity in their marriage, while they chose to skip Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022 in light of the drama.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” Melissa told Us Weekly in August 2022 while seemingly referring to the cheating rumors. Meanwhile, Joe, ​43, told the outlet that the rumors had been “tough” to deal with.

The tension hasn’t just been between Melissa, Joe and Teresa, but also their children. Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed that her aunt blocked her on Instagram while appearing on her mother’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast in May.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Following Gia’s comments, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Melissa and Joe are “desperately trying to stir up any drama so they can stay on Bravo.”

“For a 40+ year old woman to be starting feuds with little girls on social media screams desperation and pettiness,” the source added.

The insider close to production added that casting “decisions on next season have not been made” at the time.