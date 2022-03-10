The Brady Bunch! The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer and Bill Aydin are known for their large and tight-knit family, but have they always been this close? The couple’s relationship is seemingly not all peaches, as season 12 of the reality TV show airs out some tension between the two. To see if Jennifer and Bill are still together, keep reading.

When Did Jennifer and Bill meet?

The reality stars met each other at Jennifer’s brother-in-law’s wedding in Los Angeles, back in September 2001. The pair had a first date shortly after, and sparks flew quickly from there, according to an Instagram post shared by Jennifer in September 2019. After their second date, the plastic surgeon told her, “You know you’re going to be my wife, right?” The New York native immediately accepted his proposal, and after that, Bill introduced Jennifer to his family as his fiancé.

When did Jennifer and Bill get married?

The happy couple tied the knot on the first anniversary of the day they met. Jennifer shared with her followers that she actually didn’t receive her engagement ring until just a few months before the wedding day. When asked about the ring, Bill would say both his and Jennifer’s parents are jewelers and the ring would be there when it was ready. He was quick to add that the ring wasn’t as important as the pair’s actual relationship and connection.

Since getting married in 2002, the duo have welcomed five children together. Jennifer and Bill share three sons Justin, Jacob, and Christian and two daughters Gabby and Olivia together.

Courtesy of Jennifer Aydin/Instagram

When did Bill have an affair?

During the filming of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s 12th season, rumors of Bill cheating on his wife began to circulate. Margaret Josephs, a castmate on the show, said in an episode that everyone knew how Bill had cheated on Jennifer years ago with a colleague. Jennifer admitted to it in the episode, blurting out that it was with a pharmaceutical rep.

Jennifer later clarified in the episode that she had confronted Bill about it years ago, and the couple had already worked through it and chosen to move past the infidelity. She shared that she kept the secret to herself, never telling a soul — not even family or close friends.

Despite all the ups and downs that Jennifer and Bill went through, the couple are now still together as husband and wife. The rest of the duo’s story will unfold on season 12 of the show, airing Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.