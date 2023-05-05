Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral has been accused of “defrauding” her former representation and ​is facing ​a possible ​lawsuit, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

High-powered lawyer Duncan Levin explained that Danielle, 37, worked with his client, Avantgarde Communications Group, in order to get placed on RHONJ, according to a letter sent to their attorney, James Leonard Jr., on Wednesday, May 3, and obtained by In Touch. Levin went on to accuse the couple of subsequently blocking and ghosting his client after they were cast.

In the letter, Levin claimed that Avantgarde Communications Group boss Inna Lapin “is singlehandedly responsible” for placing the pair on the Bravo show.

“Ms. Cabral owes Avantgarde a commission under its very clear terms. Yet, your client has refused to honor the contract she signed,” Levin wrote in the letter sent to the Cabral’s attorney. “Now that Ms. Cabral is on television, she has clearly decided she is above her contractual obligations and unrecognizing of anyone who may have helped her along the way. It is not only wrong, but it is a clear violation of their contract.”

Levin detailed that Lapin allegedly reached out to a RHONJ casting director in May 2021 to pitch Danielle for the show. In January 2022, Lapin received an email from the casting director that thanked her for the casting suggestions.

When Lapin learned that Danielle was officially in the running for the show in April 2022, the reality star allegedly blocked the publicist on all social media. Levin claimed that Lapin made several attempts to contact Danielle by phone and email, though her calls were never returned.

Levin also accused her husband, Nate Cabral, of not paying Justin Nazarian after he hired the website developer to create a landing page for his business. “For his part, Mr. Cabral decided to skip out on paying the last five months of invoices for services related to search engine optimization (‘SEO’) – services that were undertaken to burnish his own public image,” the attorney wrote in the letter.

The letter concluded with Levin asking that the Cabrals pay the money they owe his clients “or we will pursue all legal remedies.”

Danielle and Nate made their Bravo debut during season 13 of RHONJ, which premiered in February 2023.

The current season also features newcomers Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler, as well as longtime stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin.

Legal and PR representatives for Danielle and Nick Cabral did not respond to In Touch’s multiple requests for comment.

