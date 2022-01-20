'LPBW' Star Tori Roloff Flaunts Sexy Red Lingerie and Thong Amid Pregnancy

Zach Roloff is a lucky man! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff showed off sexy red lingerie and a racy thong amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3.

The reality TV mama, 30, uploaded several videos via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 19. “OK, it’s not every day that I show lingerie on my Instagram, but here we are!” she giggled in the clip. “I have completely become obsessed with Mentionables. I shared them on my Instagram before. I love the women who run the company. And then I also love how they don’t show lingerie on other girls, so it just makes it easier to not compare yourself.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The saucy ad came on the heels of the family’s vacation to Cannon Beach, Oregon, which is about a two-hour drive from their new home in Battle Ground, Washington. Tori documented their excursion on social media, sharing photos of their son, Jackson, and daughter Lilah running in the sand, sleeping in the car and more. Even the pair’s dog, Murphy, made a rare appearance.

Though they had a great time, it was clear the kiddos were thrilled to return. “I think they’re excited to be home,” Tori captioned a video of Zach and Jackson chasing one another with toy airplanes. Meanwhile, Lilah munched on an apple while taking in the chaos.

Tori and Zach met while she worked at Roloff Farms in 2010. “A coworker told me, ‘Zachary really thinks you’re cute but doesn’t think you’ll ever go out with him,'” she recalled to People in 2017. “Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since.”

The couple wed in July 2015 and welcomed children in 2017 and 2019. Their third little one is due in the spring. “Tori brought me out of my shell and made me more social,” Zach told the outlet. “She gave me confidence.”

Tori, however, was initially intimidated by the pressures of filming LPBW with the Roloffs. “We’re such a unique pairing, and we have a really cool story to share, but it was terrifying,” she said of being on the hit TLC show. “But the show has helped me realize I shouldn’t worry about what other people think.”