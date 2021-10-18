Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff made sure their new house in Washington was perfect for a family of four.

The reality TV couple reportedly spent $944,000 for the 3,300-square-foot home, which sits on two acres of land, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. Tori, 30, and Zach’s four-bedroom, three-bathroom abode in Battle Ground features an expansive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard. It is located in the countryside and only a few minutes from the city, per the listing.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori announced that she and Zach, 31, moved out of Portland, Oregon, on October 14 while posing for a final family photo outside of their former abode.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the photographer shared in her caption. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” Tori added, concluding, “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Tori and Zach, who share 4-year-old Jackson and 22-month-old Lilah Ray, have since relocated to their new home that was built in 2018.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Some fans were surprised to hear about their move after Zach previously talked about taking over Roloff farms in a season 21 episode. “Sometimes things work out for the better!” the mom of two replied to one comment on Instagram.

Tori also cleared the air about her family’s return to TV, confirming they would still be appearing on LPBW after their move to Washington. “Still filming!” she informed another fan. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

The Roloffs are still unpacking all of their boxes and Tori said she is very thankful to have Zach’s help throughout the process in a heartfelt update, gushing, “Especially grateful for a husband who recognizes I need to get organized and settled as soon as possible so he pays extra attention to our kids.”