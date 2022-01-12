Dogs, Fish and More! Meet the ‘Little People, Big World’ Family Pets From Murphy to King Henry V

The cast of Little People, Big World keeps on growing! Over the years, some of the stars from the TLC show have welcomed pets into their lives and introduced their newest family members to fans, whether that’s on TV or social media.

Back in 2013, Matt Roloff opened up about their beloved family dog Rocky’s attachment with the brood, gushing over how much the Bullmastiff enjoyed seeing his and Amy Roloff’s four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob.

“He sure looks perkier today … probably because you guys are back!” Matt said during a scene with his kids, who were visiting at the time.

A few years later, Matt and Amy shocked fans by announcing they were getting a divorce after nearly three decades of marriage, going public with their split in 2015.

Since then, the Roloff family dynamic has changed quite a bit! Amy is now remarried to husband Chris Marek and Matt has been in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, who worked at Roloff farms before they got together.

Zach went on to marry his now-wife, Tori Roloff, and they now have baby No. 3 on the way.

Tori announced that she and Zach got a Bernese Mountain dog in July 2018, taking to Instagram with the first photos of their precious pup. “Guess what?!?!” the former schoolteacher wrote on Instagram at the time. “World: meet Murphy! We are so excited to bring this friend home. Our world just got a little crazier.”

Murphy received a warm welcome from the Roloff family, and now, they can’t imagine life without him. The couple currently shares son Jackson and daughter Lilah Ray, whom they added to the mix in 2019.

More recently, the lovebirds announced that Tori is expecting by sharing a sweet family photo in which they also shared her due date.

​​”We are so excited!” the pregnant star shared via Instagram in November 2021, following their move from Oregon to Washington. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Scroll down to meet the Roloff family pets.