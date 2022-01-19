Home sweet home! Following Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff‘s recent fun-filled adventure to Cannon Beach, Oregon, with their two children, the family is seemingly pleased to be back home.

“I think they’re excited to be home,” Tori, 31, captioned a video of Zach, 31, and their 4-year-old son, Jackson, shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 18.

In the sweet video, Jackson ran around the family’s living room with a toy airplane while Zach followed with his own. In a second video, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Lilah, adorably sat in a chair, minding her own business, as she ate an apple.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

“We had such a calm and relaxing getaway to the beach. Our whole family enjoyed walks on the beach and digging in the sand,” the mom of two, with one on the way, wrote on a slideshow of pictures on her Instagram of her trip. The first photo, taken by their son, showed the happy couple in front of Haystack Rock, which — fun fact — makes an appearance in the 1985 classic The Goonies.

“[Our dog,] Murph, loves racing through the sand and Lilah loved gathering things in her bucket! As for Zach and I, we just loved watching all happen,” the photographer continued. “I felt so good on this trip (in relation to pregnancy) and am really hoping it lasts!”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Despite having a wonderful time at the beach, which is about a two-hour drive from the family’s home in Battle Ground, Washington, fans voiced concern over the couple’s eldest child. However, Tori quickly assured her followers that Jackson was doing well following his surgery to “help correct the bowing in his legs” and was “not in pain.”

“So Jackson DID have leg surgery. However, it was to correct bowing over time,” the soon-to-be mom of three shared via Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 16, after a video of Jackson’s legs worried fans. “He had plates put on his growth plate. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow they will hopefully straighten and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

“He has been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos,’ which is why they look more bowed,” the former teacher added. “However, they aren’t changed and he’s not in any pain. We’re hoping over the next 5-6 years, the pigeon toe and the bowing will be gone. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern for baby J.”