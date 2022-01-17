Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff Take Children Jackson and Lilah on Beach Trip Ahead of Baby No. 3: Photos

Beach life! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff took their children, Jackson and Lilah, on a special road trip to the ocean as they wait for baby No. 3 to arrive.

On Sunday, January 17, Tori, 30, shared photos of her family’s recent adventure via Instagram Stories. She and Zach, 31, packed the kids (and their dog, Murphy) into their car and headed to the West Coast for some fun — albeit cold — time by the ocean.

Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, looked more than excited about the prospect of seeing the Pacific Ocean — which is about a two-hour drive from the family’s home in Battle Ground, Washington. However, about six minutes into the drive, both of Tori and Zach’s little ones conked out in the backseat.

Once there, however, the reality TV family enjoyed the views of the water and running in the sand. Murphy seemingly wasn’t bothered by the frigid water either.

The family of four — soon to be five, as their third is due in spring of this year — looked beyond happy to spend the day bundled up seaside. However, some followers were concerned over the images, specifically Jackson’s legs.

Shortly after sharing videos of their trip, Tori eased fans’ worries and updated them on Jackson’s progress since having leg surgery in November 2021.

“So Jackson DID have leg surgery. However, it was to correct bowing over time,” Tori wrote. “He had plates put on his growth plate. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow they will hopefully straighten and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

“He has been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos,’ which is why they look more bowed,” the TLC alum added. “However, they aren’t changed and he’s not in any pain. We’re hoping over the next 5-6 years, the pigeon toe and the bowing will be gone. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern for baby J.”

Like Zach, Jackson and Lilah were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. A common side effect of this achondroplasia is bowed legs. While their father had to undergo painful surgeries when he was a child and a teen, Zach and Tori hoped early intervention would prevent Jackson from having more invasive surgery.

