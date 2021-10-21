Murph alert! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave fans a huge update about their lives in their new home in Washington. Their dog, Murphy, has found a favorite spot.

Fans everywhere can rest easy knowing that Jackson, 4, is enjoying his outdoor time, Lilah loves the spacious new living room, and Tori, 30, and Zach Roloff‘s dog, Murphy, has adjusted well to his new abode.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Murph found his spot,” Tori shared on her Instagram Stories. Either the pooch is using the window curtain as a makeshift eye mask to get some shut-eye, or he’s really getting into the Halloween spirit and impersonating a ghost.

“He is so loving and gentle and uncoordinated and sassy and a little durphy all in one. I love this pup and I’m so thankful he is part of our family,” Tori once wrote about the 3-year-old Bernese Mountain dog. “Love you Murphy. Thanks for loving us back.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach, 31, recently relocated their family from Portland, Oregon, to a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Battle Ground, Washington — just under an hour from the family farm.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the photographer shared on an Instagram post announcing the move on October 14. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” Tori added, concluding, “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Some fans were left disappointed to hear about their move after Zach previously talked about taking over Roloff farms in a season 21 episode.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” Zach told his parents in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I. I know [Jeremy Roloff‘s] involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

“Darn,” a fan wrote in Tori’s Instagram comments, adding a crying emoji. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations.”

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” the mom of two replied.