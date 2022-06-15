OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby is known for having six daughters, including a set of quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Busby. Outside of her duties as a busy mom, the TLC star is quite active and loves to spend a day at the pool with friends.

Fans first met the reality TV stars when their show debuted in May 2016, which followed their life as parents of the only American all-girl quintuplets on record. Before their TLC show, Danielle and Adam dated for three years before tying the knot in June 2006. Shortly after, the newlyweds relocated to Houston, Texas, from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Danielle’s friends and fans alike have given her kudos for her fit physique considering that she’s had six children. When Adam previously shared a photo to Instagram of the couple celebrating their 10th anniversary with friends in July 2017, followers marveled over Danielle’s body and speculated about if she had gotten a tummy tuck.

“How did you get your stomach so tight after having all those babies???!” one fan asked. Another wrote, “In the past when moms of multiples have babies they have a tummy tuck or some kind of plastic surgery to get rid of excess skin. Did you have any kind of surgery?” At the time, Adam responded, “No tummy tuck. She is just very blessed with good genetics and a strong work ethic for working out.”

The OutDaughtered mom was later questioned again by some of her fans in September 2019 when she shared a photo of herself and some friends rocking bikinis. “You look amazing after having all those babies!” one person wrote. Another commented, “How did you have 6 kids? No way!”

Although Danielle has received some negative feedback about her body from fans, she has also received an equal amount of praise. Tori Roloff, from Little People, Big World, has appeared in Danielle’s comments section before, showing admiration for her fellow TLC star. “Danielle! What in the world. You are a babe! And so are your friends!! You go, mama!” Tori wrote in 2019.

Keep scrolling to see Danielle Busby’s hottest bikini photos!