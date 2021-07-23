15 years down, forever to go! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby shared a loving message in honor of her husband, Adam Busby, while celebrating a milestone in their marriage.

“Happy 15-year anniversary to us,” the mom of six, 37, began on Thursday, July 22, reflecting on the unforgettable memories they have made. “I can’t believe the life I get to live with you, Buzz. As I look back through some of these pictures, I am in awe over the things we have gotten to do, places we have been able to travel to and most of all the beautiful girls God has given us. Never in a million years would I have guessed we would be HERE TODAY with this life of ours.”

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Adam, 39, and Danielle previously shared their love story with the world in a blog post, revealing they first crossed paths in 2003 while working at Target. He soon gathered up the courage to chat with her, they hit it off, and later went on a dinner date at Casa Mañana.

The Graeson Bee Boutique owner hilariously revealed he “ditched” her on what was supposed to be their first date, but they ended up going out another time … with his family, nonetheless. Two and a half years later, Adam popped the question the day after her birthday, which fell on Christmas Eve. The rest is history!

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

“We have grown up together, but still love to be our ‘own kid self‘ at times and I LOVE THAT ABOUT US,” Danielle shared about the way she and Adam balance each other out in her tribute. “You love to have excitement and adventure as much as I do and I freaking love it! We are complete opposites, but yet, have a lot in common. I am so thankful for you, and I LOVE YOU BIG! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE.”

Since tying the knot in July 2006, Adam and Danielle welcomed their six girls: Blayke, now 10, and their quintuplets: Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and Riley, now 6. They have also added dogs Beaux and new puppy, Gus, into the brood.

To celebrate their anniversary, the couple enjoyed some red wine together in their backyard. Danielle shared a snap of them holding their glasses up, captioned, “Kids swimming … mama and daddy toasting to 15 years.” Congrats!