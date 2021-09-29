OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby reflected on her “challenging and beautiful” journey to becoming a mother of six in honor of NICU Awareness Month.

The TLC personality, 37, shared a new photo of her quintuplets looking so grown up on Wednesday, September 29, and reminisced on how they were born prematurely in a new Instagram post.

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

“I would have so many frequent doctor’s appointments with ultrasounds along with so many different movements etc. in my belly,” Danielle wrote in her caption about what it was like to be expecting five children at one time.

Danielle said she and her husband, Adam Busby, actually knew what their quints’ personalities would be like “in the womb” and long before they arrived on April 8, 2015.

“Adam and I gave the girls all nicknames even before they were born AND these personalities / nicknames are still holding strong today,” the Graeson Bee Boutique owner continued. “THAT Y’ALL, is the amazing work of God.”

The TV couple’s eldest daughter, Blayke, became a first-time older sister with the arrival of their quints — Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker — who were born as preemies and far before their June 2015 due date.

Danielle added that it has been a “crazy, wonderful” experience with “these little preemie quintuplets of mine,” pointing out that it has reminded her to be grateful for all of the special moments they share to this day.

“I thank the Lord every day for my healthy babies,” she concluded. “From years of struggle and thinking I could never be a mom, to now [being] a mom to six girls. DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON HOPE.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

OutDaughtered fans have followed the Busby family since they first appeared on TLC in May 2016, introducing viewers to their adorable girls. Over the years, Danielle has been very open about her struggles to conceive and how she was able to overcome all odds by not giving up her faith.

Back in 2006, Adam, 39, and Danielle were eager to start a family of their own after tying the knot, however, it didn’t come as easily as they had hoped.

The reality star mom shared in a blog post that she tried to get pregnant for six months before looking into her options. She then turned to intrauterine insemination (IUI), and on their sixth round, the couple was over the moon to discover she was expecting baby No. 1.

After some time, Danielle and Adam were ready to try their luck again and she started taking a prescription called Femara. Of course, it took them both by surprise when doctors confirmed that she was pregnant with quintuplets.

Danielle is living proof that if it’s meant to be, it will be!