Pampering time! Nadya Suleman, also known as Octomom, enjoyed a fun evening out with her daughters before coming home to unwind with a “girls‘ night in.”

“#StayingInIsSoMuchMoreFun,” the mom of 14 captioned new photos with Maliyah, Calyssa and Nariyah via her Instagram page on Monday, May 24.

Courtesy Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya, 45, and her mini-mes were bundled up on the couch with a large red blanket covering them as well as their two cats, including Boots, who joined the family in October 2020. The girls all had on face masks while they smiled for the rare mother-daughter snaps.

Just last week, the Suleman family celebrated Nadya’s eldest son, Elijah, turning 20 with a low-key soiree at home. Nadya, who refers to herself as Natalie Solomon on the social media platform, reflected on how she and her first-born boy grew so close amidst hardships they were dealing with behind closed doors.

“Despite the battles we have fought and challenges we have faced over the years, you have grown into such a kind, caring, conscientious, and humble young man,” she gushed in an emotional message. “I believe our struggles have strengthened our bond as a family; whereas many others would have torn apart.”

“I am so proud of the person you have become, in the midst of all our trials and tribulations,” the media personality added. “Never give up on yourself and the goals you set in your life.”

Courtesy Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya has prided herself in taking great care of her brood after making the Guinness World Records in January 2009. At the time, the California native successfully delivered octuplets and was already mom to six other children via IVF, leading to the large family she has today.

Now that her children are older, Nadya is adamant about setting a positive example for them. They often work out together, maintain a balanced diet and strive to lead an empowered life.

In April 2020, the star shared the important lesson she teaches her girls to help them feel comfortable in their own skin, writing, “Let’s always teach our girls, no matter how beautiful on the outside, inner beauty is what counts the most.”