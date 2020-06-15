‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Reveals Kids Nariyah and Maliyah Are ‘Taking Over as Head Chefs’ for Family of 15
Taking their culinary skills to the next level! As a mother of 14, Nadya Suleman (a.k.a. Octomom) has her hands full when it comes to feeding her family, but now she is enjoying having some assistance in the kitchen.
The media personality shared a sweet new photo of her kids preparing a nutritious and delicious meal on Monday, June 15, and revealed “Nariyah and Maliyah are slowly taking over as head chefs since they love to cook.”
“My family and I have been asked what we eat on an average day. I must first address that being vegan is not more costly; on the contrary, buying plant-based whole foods in bulk is cost-effective,” the 44-year-old began her caption.
My family and I have been asked what we eat on an average day. I must first address that being vegan is not more costly; on the contrary, buying plant based whole foods in bulk is cost effective. The processed foods cost more because you are paying for convenience. We avoid processed foods primarily because they contain a plethora of unnatural ingredients and are unhealthy (simply because a food is vegan doesn’t make it healthy). We cook daily from scratch (Nariyah and Maliyah are slowly taking over as head chefs since they love to cook!), and we only indulge in vegan processed “junk” once per week, which I will share in another post. The goal is to ingest foods with ingredients consisting of the actual food itself, aside from spices. You would be surprised to learn how basic, simple, natural foods such as potatoes, beans, quinoa, and rice (not to mention green leafy vegetables) contain more vitamins, minerals, and protein than any animal product, and can be incredibly tasty too! The Second picture is of preparation (all food is organic and first scrubbed with organic veggie wash): -golden potatoes and yellow onions: Roast in the oven after adding a little spring water in trays, onion powder, garlic powder, Himalayan salt, and black pepper (we eyeball all measurements). -sweet mashed potatoes: simply boil in spring water till soft (never use tap as it becomes more toxic when boiled). Mash (we prefer to keep the skin to preserve more vitamins). Add a dash of cinnamon and even nutmeg, nothing else as they are naturally sweet. -Dried black beans, and dried rainbow beans, cooked separately though the same: Depending on quantity cooked (we make several bags a day!) We dice two large onions for four bags. Soak dried beans in spring water (we soak overnight). Boil beans and onions in spring water, add onion and garlic powder, and Himalayan salt to your liking. -baby spinach and kale salad: salad “dressing” made with avocado, fresh lemon, diced onion, bell pepper, onion and garlic powder, dash of salt and black pepper. Use fresh baby spinach and kale, mix and enjoy! #RealFood #HealthyFood #BasicButDelicious 😋
“We avoid processed foods primarily because they contain a plethora of unnatural ingredients and are unhealthy (simply because a food is vegan doesn’t make it healthy),” she shared, explaining they “cook from scratch” on a daily basis.
Nadya, known as Natalie Solomon on the social media platform, said her brood only indulges in vegan processed “junk” once per week. “The goal is to ingest foods with ingredients consisting of the actual food itself, aside from spices,” she explained to her followers, even sharing another snap showing their preparation.
The fitness enthusiast has been opening up more about her private life on social media as of late, giving fans insight into how much she has changed since first making headlines for welcoming a set of octuplets back in 2009. By that time, she had already conceived six other children through IVF.
These days, Nadya is taking back her “narrative” and keeping it real with her fans. In May, she opened up about her son Aiden’s autism and how homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic has been extra hard on him.
“My daily mission (aside from distance learning at home), is to find a safe place outdoors for my kids to play ‘P.E,’ and for Aidan to roam around as we have no backyard,” she explained. “My life always has, and always will be, revolved around my kids.”
While the star teaches all of her children to be respectful and responsible, she also has a valuable message she shares with her girls. “No matter how beautiful on the outside, inner beauty is what counts the most,” Nadya wrote in April.
They’re growing up so fast!