Taking their culinary skills to the next level! As a mother of 14, Nadya Suleman (a.k.a. Octomom) has her hands full when it comes to feeding her family, but now she is enjoying having some assistance in the kitchen.

The media personality shared a sweet new photo of her kids preparing a nutritious and delicious meal on Monday, June 15, and revealed “Nariyah and Maliyah are slowly taking over as head chefs since they love to cook.”

“My family and I have been asked what we eat on an average day. I must first address that being vegan is not more costly; on the contrary, buying plant-based whole foods in bulk is cost-effective,” the 44-year-old began her caption.

“We avoid processed foods primarily because they contain a plethora of unnatural ingredients and are unhealthy (simply because a food is vegan doesn’t make it healthy),” she shared, explaining they “cook from scratch” on a daily basis.

Nadya, known as Natalie Solomon on the social media platform, said her brood only indulges in vegan processed “junk” once per week. “The goal is to ingest foods with ingredients consisting of the actual food itself, aside from spices,” she explained to her followers, even sharing another snap showing their preparation.

The fitness enthusiast has been opening up more about her private life on social media as of late, giving fans insight into how much she has changed since first making headlines for welcoming a set of octuplets back in 2009. By that time, she had already conceived six other children through IVF.

These days, Nadya is taking back her “narrative” and keeping it real with her fans. In May, she opened up about her son Aiden’s autism and how homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic has been extra hard on him.

“My daily mission (aside from distance learning at home), is to find a safe place outdoors for my kids to play ‘P.E,’ and for Aidan to roam around as we have no backyard,” she explained. “My life always has, and always will be, revolved around my kids.”

While the star teaches all of her children to be respectful and responsible, she also has a valuable message she shares with her girls. “No matter how beautiful on the outside, inner beauty is what counts the most,” Nadya wrote in April.

They’re growing up so fast!