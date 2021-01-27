Nadya Suleman Shares Sweet Tribute to Octuplets on Their 12th Birthday

Almost teens! Nadya Suleman, widely known as “Octomom,” gushed over her octuplets, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai, in a touching birthday tribute to celebrate them turning 12 years old.

Along with new photos of her kids smiling in their cozy animal-themed pajamas, the media personality, 45, shared a message from the heart about how “honored” she is to be their mother on Tuesday, January 26.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“Happy 12th birthday to eight of the most kind, caring, and respectful kids I have ever known. Your compassion for all living things and [the] value of humbly serving others is the definition of love. You make my heart full, and have blessed our lives abundantly,” Nadya, who goes by the moniker Natalie Suleman on Instagram, wrote in her caption. “I know grandma would be incredibly proud, and is lovingly looking down upon you from above,” she continued, adding the hashtags, “#HappyBirthdayAngels #ILoveYou #Blessed.”

Over a decade has passed since Nadya became a household name for welcoming a healthy set of octuplets. She made international headlines after giving birth to the babies at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Bellflower, California, in January 2009.

Nadya, who grew up in Fullerton and has a bachelor’s degree in child development, also has six other children. She is a mom of 14 kids in total — all of which were born through In Vitro Fertilization [IVF] treatments.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

All of her children have grown up quite a bit from when she first came into the limelight, with one of her eldest kids, Amerah, recently graduating high school. “Words cannot express how proud I am of you!! Your strength and relentless perseverance [are] admirable and I have faith you will accomplish your goal of one day becoming a doctor!” Nadya gushed in December next to a portrait of her daughter beaming in a cap and gown.

Over the years, Nadya has faced a lot of backlash over her decision to have such a big family. The star boldly addressed her critics on the subject after seeing a comment on social media in June 2020 and explained how she has been misunderstood at times.

“No one ‘needs’ any children,” she wrote. “I never planned on having octuplets (eight born simultaneously), though I wanted a big family (not THIS big lol) … hopefully, one day you will watch/read my true story.” Nadya made another aspect about her family life clear, telling fans she “financially supports, nurtures, disciplines, educates, loves and protects ALL 14 of [her children].”