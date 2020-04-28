A vital lesson. Nadya Suleman, better known as “Octomom,” is teaching her daughters to value their admirable qualities as a person, instead of focusing on their appearance to determine their self-worth.

The star took to Instagram with a heartwarming new photo of her daughters looking so grown up on April 26, revealing she wants them to know that true beauty comes from within. “Let’s always teach our girls, no matter how beautiful on the outside, inner beauty is what counts the most,” she captioned the snap.

The mother of 14’s followers agreed with her powerful message, taking to the comments section to show support. “You are creating some beautiful humans,” one wrote. “What a blessing to have both exterior and interior beauty,” another added.

Nadya, 44, is the proud mom of four daughters, Calyssa, Amerah, Nariah and Maliah. The self-described “ethical vegan” welcomed her set of octuplets back in 2009, adding six boys and two girls to her family. By that time, she had already conceived six other children through IVF.

Earlier this month, the fitness fanatic took to social media with an update about how they are all doing amid the lockdown, admitting she and her kids are trying their hardest to adjust to their new normal.

“Despite feeling frustrated over circumstances out of your control (like Nariyah, mad that Maliyah copied her lol). In life, control what you can, and let go of what you cannot,” she wrote alongside a new pic, showing her 11-year-old daughters hanging from a tree branch.

In recent months, Nadya has opened up about her healthy lifestyle, workout routines and more. On top of that, the brunette beauty has discussed how far she has come since first making headlines for her pregnancy with the octuplets.

“As I take back my narrative that was stolen from me, I have chosen to share the TRUTH about the real me, a MOM,” she captioned a post on March 1. “In psychology, people see things not as they truly are, but rather, as they are. We project our experiences, our perspectives, our values, beliefs etc. onto people we don’t even know.”

Nadya and her girls are shining inside and out!