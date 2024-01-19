Despite their bitter history, NeNe Leakes seems to have made peace with frenemy Kim Zolciak, revealing how her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar is holding up amid her contentious divorce from Kroy Biermann.

“I saw her in a restaurant a couple of days ago. She said she was having a hard time,” NeNe, 56, told TMZ when they caught up with her at L.A.X. on Thursday, January 18. She added that Kim, 45, “Looked great. She looks really good,” despite her stressful situation.

When discussing their accidental reunion, NeNe explained, “Other than that we just kept it positive,” adding, “‘Nobody ever wants to see a family breakup. There are kids involved.”

Kim and Kroy, 38, share four children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. The former Bravo star has two adult daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships whom Kroy adopted in 2013.

“I hope they can figure it out whether it’s together or apart,” NeNe continued about Kim and Kroy’s divorce, adding, “Because your happiness and peace are the most important.”

Kroy filed for divorce from Kim on May 5, 2023, and listed April 30, 2023, as the date of separation, In Touch confirmed at the time. He stated in his filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their minor children.

Kim countered by filing her own paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7, 2023, with both of their filings electronically entered into the Fulton County Superior Court system the following day.

News of the divorce proceedings broke on May 8, 2023, the same day it was revealed that the former couple owed the I.R.S. $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties for the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also owed the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018.

The Don’t Be Tardy star seemed to have a change of heart about the split, as she asked a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice,” on July 7, 2023, after the couple were photographed together going to church with their children.

The reconciliation didn’t last long, as Kroy filed for divorce again on August 24, 2023, requesting sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, child support and alimony, in addition to exclusive use of their marital home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The following month, Kroy made the dire revelation that the pair were “financially destitute, largely” because of Kim’s “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling,” according to paperwork filed on September 18, 2023, in Fulton County Superior Court and viewed by In Touch. He asked the court for permission to sell their mansion as “the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time.”

By October, Kim and Kroy listed the mansion for sale at a price of $5.5 million. As of January 2024, they slashed the price to $4.5 million, according to the listing viewed by In Touch, after having no takers.

The Pensacola, Florida, native made an Instagram account in December 2023, where she went about selling Kroy’s unused or barely used designer items, including shoes, luggage and more. Kim sold some of her own items, including purses and wigs, to help make money during their dire financial straits.

That led Kroy to file paperwork on January 8, seeking “an equitable division of marital assets” and “the personal property acquired during the marriage,” claiming that it was “unknown” what Kim “has done with the funds she received from the sale of the items” online, as the value was estimated at “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”