Kim Zolciak made an Instagram account to sell her estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s belongings amid their nasty divorce and financial woes.

“This was all only carried one time,” Kim, 45, said in a video posted via Instagram on December 16 as she showed off a set of Louis Vuitton luggage. “Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games.”

Some of Kroy’s other belongings that are on sale included his luxury shoes. Additionally, Kim is selling several of her wigs and handbags to make extra cash amid their money problems.

Shortly after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum launched the account, her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, took to her Instagram Stories to promote the sale. “My mom created an Insta with stuff she’s selling!! Check it out !!” Brielle, 26, captioned the post shared on December 16.

After Kim and Kroy, 38, made headlines in February that their home was at risk of foreclosure, In Touch confirmed that the retired athlete filed for divorce from Kim in May. However, the initial split didn’t last long and Kim filed documents in Fulton County, Georgia, in July asking a judge to dismiss the divorce filing.

The pair then seemingly split for good when Kroy filed for divorce for a second time in August, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor kids, while he also asked that the reality star pay child support and alimony.

While Kim welcomed daughters Brielle and Ariana, 22, during previous relationships, she shares kids KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10, with Kroy. The Montana native adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013.

The former couple have made many shocking allegations against each other amid their split, while the latest drama took place after body cam footage from November 20 was leaked. The footage showed Kim and Kroy fighting after one of their children called the police to report a “verbal domestic disturbance,” according to a police report obtained by In Touch.

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” Kroy screamed during the altercation. “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

He also alleged that she cheated, stating that she was “f–king other men.”

Kim eventually broke her silence when she issued a statement to Celebuzz on December 15. “The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” she said. “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated.”